Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.14. 2,447,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,106. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

