Goodman Financial Corp Buys 9,370 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,146,000 after acquiring an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,707,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,034,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 8,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $159,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $243,601.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,965.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.