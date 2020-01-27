Goodman Financial Corp Cuts Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up 3.3% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $901,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RE traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.68. 173,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $208.01 and a 52 week high of $281.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

