Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.13

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$71.13 and last traded at C$71.05, with a volume of 10593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.50.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.