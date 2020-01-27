Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 100,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 350,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 20,261.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 5,037.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Great Elm Capital Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

