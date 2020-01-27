Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
GWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
GWB stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. 4,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.
In other news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Great Western Bancorp
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
