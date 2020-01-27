Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

GRBK stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

