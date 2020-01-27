Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPP. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,309 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 49,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

