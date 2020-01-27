Gresham House (LON:GHE) Hits New 12-Month High at $665.00

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 665 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 657.50 ($8.65), with a volume of 20896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 801 ($10.54) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 620.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 601.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.91.

In related news, insider Gareth Davis purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 611 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £69,654 ($91,625.89).

Gresham House Company Profile (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

