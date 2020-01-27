Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gritstone Oncology Company Profile
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
