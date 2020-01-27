Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.94.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

