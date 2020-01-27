Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after buying an additional 173,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,399,000 after buying an additional 581,172 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

