GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.45

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 345418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of GT Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of $163.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

