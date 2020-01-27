Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

