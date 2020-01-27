Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson from an add rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

HMSNF opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Hammerson has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

