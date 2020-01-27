Harborview Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 174,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,813. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.