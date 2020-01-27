Harborview Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Harborview Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,590.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

SUSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,662. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

