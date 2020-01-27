Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

IWD traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.37. 91,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,710. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

