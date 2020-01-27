Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Harborview Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 142,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the third quarter worth $312,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 22.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 2,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,619. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

