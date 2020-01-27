Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harborview Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.42. 39,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,994. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $193.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

