Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harsco traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $14.68, 35,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 806,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSC. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.