Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 138,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 5.7% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 79,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYF opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

