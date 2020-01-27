Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 7.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $52.00 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.