Havens Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,900 Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TIF. Evercore ISI cut shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NYSE TIF traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $134.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,406. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.