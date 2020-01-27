Havens Advisors LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Havens Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. WellCare Health Plans accounts for 12.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of WellCare Health Plans worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 29.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 476.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 13,232.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after purchasing an additional 160,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCG shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.58. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.56 and a 52-week high of $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

