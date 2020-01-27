Havens Advisors LLC Sells 570,129 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Havens Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 570,129 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for approximately 0.0% of Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 609,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

