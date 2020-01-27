Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) Short Interest Up 58.2% in January

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 392,600 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hebron Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Hebron Technology worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEBT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,606. Hebron Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

