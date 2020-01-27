Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,562,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.42.

Helen of Troy stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.89.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

