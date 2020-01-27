HeroNode Price Tops $0.0001 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. HeroNode has a market cap of $64,616.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Token Store and IDEX. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.36 or 0.03219566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.