Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%.

HT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 744,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $98,623.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $162,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $751,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $3,364,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

