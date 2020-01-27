Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Hershey posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

