HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,676 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,614 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 747,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after buying an additional 349,392 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

