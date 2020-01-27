HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,390 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 694,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 129,495 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

