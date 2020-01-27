HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after purchasing an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,461,000 after purchasing an additional 968,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

