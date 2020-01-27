HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,843,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,710,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,410 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,392,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,611,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 346,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,542. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

