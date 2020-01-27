HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,471 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3,543.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.41. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.27. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Innospec news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOSP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

