HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,419,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,704,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in II-VI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,764,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 120,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,322,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

