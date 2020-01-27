HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,287 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Dover stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.15. 359,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,896. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

