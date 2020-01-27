HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 25,000 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altus Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE ALTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.07. 10,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00.

Altus Midstream Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.