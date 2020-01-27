Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 326,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hill International by 62.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hill International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Hill International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Hill International has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

