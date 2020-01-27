Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 327 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 192.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $96,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 424,015 shares of company stock worth $70,222,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

