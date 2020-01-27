Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 441,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,336,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 132,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

