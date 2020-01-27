Hills Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 7.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $30,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $4.06 on Monday, reaching $371.84. 71,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,575. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $327.75 and a 12-month high of $383.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

