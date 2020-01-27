Hills Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.36. 998,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

