Hills Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,751 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,295. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

