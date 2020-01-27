Hills Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000.

Shares of PBE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.56. 9,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

