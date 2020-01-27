Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Hoegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hoegh LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.7%.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $548.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Hoegh LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMLP. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

