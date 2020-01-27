Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $232.00 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $177.41 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

