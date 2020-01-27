Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

HON traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.54. 2,491,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,685. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

