Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after acquiring an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.51.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

