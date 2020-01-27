Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 55,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 898,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,722,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 53,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

